President of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat has met on Thursday with the UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths.

At the meeting, the president discussed with Griffiths the latest military escalation by the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries in Ma’rib.

Al-Mashat said that “If the Saudi aggression and its airstrikes on the Yemeni people continue, they will meet a strong response.”

The President called on the United Nations to “play its role in putting pressure on the aggression countries” to allow the public telecommunications communication sea cable to be restored.

Al-Mashat affirmed that the National Salvation Government is keen to provide the necessary facilities and support for UN humanitarian organisations working in Yemen.