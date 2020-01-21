President al-Mashat has on Monday met with the European Union ambassador to Yemen Hans Grundberg, French Ambassador Christian Testot, and Dutch ambassador Irma van Dueren, who are currently visiting Sana’a.

At the meeting, the president briefed the ambassadors on the deteriorating humanitarian situation as a result of the war and blockade imposed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition on Yemen.

The President welcomed the ambassadors, praising the UN and European Union’s efforts to stop the aggression and achieving a comprehensive political solution.

The officials discussed a number of ways and plans for distributing the humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering the Yemeni people in Yemen’s various governorates.

Al-Mashat reiterated Yemen’s adherence to peace had already achieved many positive unilateral steps, such as carrying out Hodeidah ceasefire agreement and engaging in the release of prisoners of war.

The president affirmed that the Yemeni people have a legitimate right to defend Yemen as long as the aggression and the siege continue.