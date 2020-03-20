President Mahdi Al-Mashat has directed the National Salvation Government headed by Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, to quickly take the necessary precautions to prevent the entry and spread of the corona virus.

The directives of the President included the start of the examination procedures and the equipping of quarantine places for new arrivals with the necessary means.

The President stated he appreciated the efforts made by the concerned authorities, especially the ministries of health, interior, transport and finance, which are working continuously to ensure the protection of the country and citizens from the pandemic.

The President called on the Yemeni people to adhere to the rules and instructions of health safety, to limit gatherings and public meetings and all that could lead to the spread of this virus.

President al-Mashat stated he held the countries of aggression led by the US fully responsible for the repercussions of the continued blockade, and thus for any possible infiltration of the corona virus into Yemen.