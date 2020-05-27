President of Yemen Mahdi Al-Mashat has on Tuesday congratulated the Lebanese President Michel Aoun on the Day of Resistance and Liberation, marking the 20th anniversary of the liberation of Lebanon from Zionist occupation.

“We congratulate you on the anniversary of the Lebanese liberation and the expulsion of the Israeli enemy from most of Lebanese land. We share this joy with you and consider it a medal and pride for all our peoples who have made great sacrifices against this enemy until those sacrifices culminated in this great victory,” President Al-Mashat said.

“May 25, 2000 is the best proof that there can be no peace with this enemy, and that the option of resistance is the only option to liberate Arab land from the impurity of occupation,” he added.

“The liberation of the land that remains under Israeli occupation is subject to the will that our peoples possess. The breathless forces behind normalization [with Zionism] will not prevent the aspirations of the people [from coming true].”

In his message, Mahdi Al-Mashat reiterated his assertion that the Yemenis stand by their brothers in Lebanon in the liberation of their lands in the Shebaa Farms and the extension Of Lebanese sovereignty over the entire Lebanese soil.

He stressed that true peace in the region is only possible with the end of the Israeli occupation of the entirety of occupied territories in Lebanon, Palestine and Syria.