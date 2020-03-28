The High Economic Commission in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a has announced that it is ready to start paying the salaries of state employees from the revenues of Hodeidah ports “once the other party fulfills its obligations”, referring to the Saudi-led invaders

The Commission responded to the UN calls for humanitarian and economic measures to ease the suffering of Yemenis by calling for “the immediate lifting of the blockade to ensure the flow of medicines, goods and aid.”

“We affirm our readiness to start paying the salaries of state employees in accordance with the 2014 statements, if the other party and the United Nations commit to covering the deficit,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission said it welcomed the UN Secretary-General’s calls for a ceasefire in Yemen.

“The lifting of the embargo must be accelerated immediately, in order to ensure the continuity and ease of the flow of medicines, goods and aid,” the High Economic Commission said in a statement.

“We hold all the countries of aggression and those involved in the blockade fully responsible for the slowdown and failure,” the statement added.