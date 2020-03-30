The Anbar Operations Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced on Sunday that it had repelled an attack launched by Wahhabi terrorist group Daesh on the Okashaat area in western Anbar province.

“The 18th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces ( PMF) were able to repel a number of terrorists who tried to attack sectors of the PMF, and forced them into retreat,” Anbar Operations Commander Ahmed Nasrallah said in a statement.

Nasrallah added that “the attack wounded two border guards and several members of the Popular Mobilization Forces from the 18th Brigade.

He confirmed that the enemy used a number of mortars and medium and light weapons, but fled deep into the desert after the strong response by the Popular Mobilization Forces.