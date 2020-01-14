A Pakistani court had on Monday overturned a death sentence issued against former President Pervez Musharraf for charges of high treason .

“The Lahore High Court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to set up a special court to try former president and retired army chief Pervez Musharraf on charges of high treason,” the media reported.

The court also ruled that “article 6 amended in the Constitution, under which Musharraf was convicted, cannot be applied retroactively,” according to media

A Pakistani court sentenced former president Pervez Musharraf to death in mid-March, for the crime of high treason.

In 2015, an Islamabad court issued an arrest warrant for former President Pervez Musharraf, on the sidelines of the murder of religious leader Ghazi Abdul Rashid during the 2007 raid on the Red Mosque in Islamabad.

Pakistani law punishes the crime of state treason with either the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The case of high treason against him was opened in 2013 at the request of the government, and the Interior Ministry has included his name on the ministry’s “blacklist”.

Pervez Musharraf was the US-backed military strongman ruler from 2001 to 2008.