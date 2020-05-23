A Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed Friday in a residential area of the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, officials quoted by Reuters as saying.

According to Reuters, the plane, which was reported to be carrying 99 passengers, was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport, one of Pakistan’s busiest airports.

“Flight K-8303 crashed with 99 passengers and eight crew members on board,” a spokesman for the Pakistan National Airline said.

The Pakistani army announced that troops had arrived at crash site shortly after to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue efforts.

Sources in the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said the Airbus A320 was coming from Lahore and was about to land in Karachi when it crashed.

They added that communication with the plane was cut off a minute before it landed at the Jinnah International Airport, with Geo New Channel reporting that smoke was seen rising from the scene of the crash.