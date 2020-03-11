Humanitarian organisation Oxfam warned on Tuesday for a heavy cholera outbreak in Yemen, especially in the northern provinces.

Oxfam said in a statement that “the northern governorates of Yemen are the greatest danger due to the scarcity of water,” pointing to a high cholera rate in Sana’a, Hajjah, Hodeidah, Taiz and Dhamar ever since 2017.

The statement that the number of people infected with the disease will likely increase with the approaching rainy season starting April, noting that healthcare systems are on the verge of collapse.

The statement explained that it has been registering over 56,000 suspected cases in the first seven weeks of 2020 only.

“The prolonged, consistent rate of new cases during the last 14 months that shows the disease is still spreading in Yemen,” the statement confirmed.

Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam’s Yemen Country Director said: “The outlook is bleak for people in Yemen, with cholera continuing at similar levels to last year and the rainy season likely to see thousands more people infected.

“This is a health crisis hiding in plain sight. It’s shocking that this ongoing crisis is getting so little attention (…) A lack of clean water and food has left many people weak and vulnerable to disease, and yet aid agencies are struggling to reach those most in need because of access constraints imposed by all sides.”

“We need urgent action from the international community to ensure safe, secure and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, and [we need to] bring the parties together to agree to a nationwide ceasefire.”

Siddiquey said: “The humanitarian crisis in Yemen is entirely man-made and those who continue to arm all sides in this war bear responsibility for its devastating consequences.”

Since the escalation of the conflict in Yemen in 2015, Oxfam has provided clean water and sanitation to more than one million people, including in hard-to-reach areas of the country. The organisation has done this through providing water by truck, repairing water systems, delivering filters and jerry cans, as well as building latrines and organising cleaning campaigns.