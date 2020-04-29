The spokesperson for the UN High Commission for Refugees, Shabia Mantoo, said on Tuesday that a million displaced people and refugees in Yemen are at risk of losing their humanitarian aid because of lack of access to funding.

During a press conference held in Geneva, Mantoo stressed that there is a “need to obtain urgent funding in the coming weeks to maintain the work of life-saving aid programs in Yemen,” warning of the suspension of many programs and aid due to the severe decrease in funding.

She explained that UNHCR urgently needs $89.4 million in order to maintain life-saving assistance for internally displaced families, refugees, asylum seekers and the poor in Yemen who host them.

In last February, the United Nations had announced a decrease in humanitarian aid programs in Yemen by no less than 70 percent due to what it called lack of funding.