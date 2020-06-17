Hussein al-Ezzi, Deputy Foreign Minister in the National Salvation Government of Yemen, has on Wednesday said the coalition has carried out more than 90 raids in the past 24 hours, noting that the raids hit several Yemeni cities.

“The continuation of this escalation and the extravagance of the bloodshed of Yemen will lead to a new chapter in the war. But I am sure that everything in it will be different, and will [in the end] be in favour of the oppressed of Yemen.

Saudi-led coalition forces warplanes continued their raids on Yemeni cities, including the capital Sana’a, for the second day in a row in a continuing escalation.

The coalition raids targeted various areas south of the capital at dawn, most notably the Al-Sawd and Sinhan regions, local sources said.

The new raids came a day after intensive raids targeting various parts of the capital on Tuesday.

Over the past two days, the coalition has begun an unprecedented escalation in Yemen, entirely ending the official unilateral truce that it never adhered to in the first place.