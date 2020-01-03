The number of martyrs and wounded due to the fire of the American-Saudi aggression on Saada governorate in the year 2019 totals more than 632 martyrs and wounded.

The Office of Human Rights, which issued statistics in Saada, has confirmed that there are 150 martyrs, including 24 children, 7 women and 119 men, while the total number of wounded has reached more than 362, of which 46 were children, 23 women and 143 men.

The number of violations of the aggression forces in the governorate through missile and artillery shelling heavy and medium weapons of all kinds amounted to more than 7,500.

Statistics indicate that the total number of airstrikes on Saada Governorate amounted to more than 1,319; 9 cluster bombs, 3 light bombs and one landmine, while Saudi Border Guard violations exceeded 56°

Statistics confirm that 155 residential areas, 417 residential buildings, 3 government facilities and 1 health center were damaged, in addition to 3 schools, 9 bridges and roads, 6 communication networks and 6 markets.

At least 66 farms, 2 reservoirs and networks, water and 15 means of transportation, 10 livestock locations, one relief center, 9 camps, one mosque and 24 other facilities were damaged as well.