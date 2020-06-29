The Yemeni Armed Forces have on Monday revealed the details of a major military operation that has led to the liberation of large parts of both Bayda and Ma’rib provinces, with the total amount of liberated territory estimated at 400 square kilometers.

During a press conference held this afternoon, army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e announced that “the Armed Forces and the Popular Committee, backed by the free and honourable people of Bayda province, have completed clearing an area of 400 square kilometers in Bayda and Ma’rib.”

Sare’e pointed out that during the military operations in the Qaniyah front of Bayda, the enemy witnessed extensive collapses of morale in its ranks, as well as high daily casualties.

In the conference, the army spokesman reviewed the military support provided by the aggression countries to Yasser al-Awadi, an Islah Party official who had gathered a mercenary force in Bayda in service of the Saudi-led invaders. Two military brigades, led by the mercenaries Abdulrab al-Asbahi and Saif al-Shadadi, in addition to a number of military armoured vehicles and various equipment and terrorists from al-Qaeda and Daesh reportedly gave support to al-Awadi. The invading coalition’s air forces also supported the mercenaries in the region by carrying out over 200 air raids, but were unable to stop the Yemeni Armed Forces and Popular Committees from liberating the area

Yahya Sare’e explained that the Yemeni plan to eliminate the sedition of al-Awadi necessitated advancing from four tracks: which are al-Qurashiya, al-Sawadiyah, al-Malajem, and al-Sodiya,.

He praised the cooperation of the citizens of Radman district with the army forces.

The army spokesman said that the number of dead, injured and prisoners of the enemy forces during the operation, which lasted three days, amounted to more than 250, in addition to the destruction at least 20 military vehicles and seizing of large quantities of weapons and storage facilities.

After the liberation of large areas in Bayda and Ma’rib, the army began immediate measures to normalise living conditions in these areas, which have been under Saudi occupation for years.