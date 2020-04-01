The number of deaths of Covid-19 in the United States has passed 3,000 on Tuesday, news agency NBC reported.

According to NBC, there are now more than 160,000 confirmed cases of corona virus in the US, the highest number for a single country in the world.

New York state is the largest epicentre of the emerging pandemic in the United States, with more than 1,500 deaths and 75,000 infections.

The rising numbers come as medical workers in New York City warned that they “need the tools and the resources to do our jobs, and we don’t have them.”

Specialists fear that the real situation in the US may be even more dire, as there is a severe lack of testing kits across the country. Fears are that especially the southern states of the country may face imminent disaster as a result of the pandemic.