More than 2,500 US citizens have died due to corona virus in just one day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday evening.

This brings the total death toll from the epidemic in the United States to 60,853.

The death toll is slightly higher than Tuesday’s (2,207 deaths).

The United States is the most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, both in terms of deaths and of infections.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump said during his daily White House press conference on the country’s epidemic developments that the new corona virus is “going away”, although he offered no evidence of the claim.

“The virus is going to go,” Trump said. “It will leave, disappear and will be eliminated,” he added, without specifying when and how.