Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has stated on Wednesday that the army forces were able to confront a major aggressive attack that was targeting the capital Sana’a.

Sare’e confirmed, in a statement aired by the national TV channels on Wednesday evening, that the army forces launched a wide counter-attack called Operation Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous, in response to the Saudi attempt to storm and take Sana’a.

According to the statement, the operation resulted in the liberation of more than 2,500 square kilometers of Yemeni land east of Ma’rib city, after the defeat of 17 brigades and 20 battalions of Saudi-led enemy forces and the seizing of their military gear.

The statement affirmed that the army’s drones and missile forces carried out successful operations against Saudi Aramco installations in Najran, as well as against Khamis Mushait base in Jizan and several sensitive targets dee inside Saudi territory.

The spokesman said that the armed forces would continue to work to liberate all lands of the Republic of Yemen and achieve complete independence from Saudi occupation.