Yemeni army spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has on Thursday revealed that the US-backed Saudi-led aggression has intensified its aggression, with a high number of airstrikes and infiltration attempts in the past few days.

The spokesman said that the aggression forces launched more than 15 offensive operations and infiltration attempts in Jawf, Ma’rib, Taiz, Dhalea and Bayda provinces in the past week alone.

He also pointed out that more than 250 raids were launched in the past week, targeting Ma’rib , Jawf, Sanaa, Amran, Saada, Hajjah, Bayda and the border regions.

Brigadier General Sare’e said that the total number of airstrikes and attacks dating from April 9th to today, amount to more than 1,836 raids and 135 offensive operations and infiltration attempts.