Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces has confirmed that Saudi-led coalition forces are still continuing its escalation through the launching ground and airstrike attacks.

The coalition-backed forces launched more than 10 attacks in the Ma’rib, Jawf, along the western coast and in Saada, while warplanes carried out at least 205 airstrikes on Ma’rib, Jawf, Sana’a, Saada and Hajjah provinces, according to Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e in a statement released on Thursday.

Although the Saudi-led invaders announced a truce on April 9 , it has nevertheless carried out more than 145 offensive operations and over 2,041 airstrikes on Yemen since.