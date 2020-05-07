The United States has once again reported more than 2,000 deaths from the new coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

“2,073 people have died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours,” AFP quoted Johns Hopkins University as reporting in statements published on Thursday, noting that the total number of deaths has now exceeded 73,000.

The data showed that the total number of people infected with the epidemic in America was more than 1.22 million, while recovery reached 190,000.

The United States is the world’s worst affected country by Covid-19 in terms of both the number of infections and number of deaths, with more than one third of the world’s reported cases and more than a quarter of the world’s recorded deaths.