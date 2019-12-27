On Thursday, the United Nations had announced that 2.2 million suspected cases of cholera have been registered in Yemen, between the beginning of the disease outbreak in 2017 until mid-November 2019.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) of the United Nations said in a statement that it has supplied two centers for treating diarrhea in Hodeidah province with medicines and other supplies, with the support of the Japanese government.

Last October, the World Health Organisation announced that it had registered 913 cholera deaths in Yemen during the period from the beginning of 2019 until the end of last September. The organisation said in a report that a total of 696,537 suspected cases of cholera have been detected in Yemen in 2019 alone.

The organization added that “children under the age of five constitute 25.5 percent of the total suspected cases of cholera.”

According to the organisation’s statistics, 305 districts out of 333 districts in Yemen have been reported as having a cholera pandemic.

The organisation had previously announced last August, that it had recorded 2,000 deaths as a result of the disease between when the cholera pandemic began to spread quickly until the end of April 2017.