The US State Department on Tuesday approved the sale of eight new KC-46 Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft and related equipment worth $2.4 billion to Israel.

This was made according to a statement issued by Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

“Israel has ordered the purchase of up to eight KC-46 aircraft, which are large aircraft equipped with fuel for combat aircraft in the air,” the DSCA said.

This is in addition to up to 17 turbine engines and 18 future MAGR 2K-GPS SAASM, as well as transmitters and receivers, providing training, logistical support and maintenance.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

In another statement, the US Department of State had approved the sale of 25 Military Construction Machines (M88-A) known as Hercules for $239 million to Morocco.

The statement noted that the US Congress has been informed of the two deals, which have to be approved in order to be completed.