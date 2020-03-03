Hodeidah, on the west coast of Yemen, witnessed a military escalation by the aggression coalition in an attempt to thwart the Stockholm Agreement.

The number of violations during the past hours has reportedly reached over 150 in total.

Popular anger prevails throughout the city and its countryside, as a result of the continued brutal and aggressive Saudi aggression in killing innocent citizens and destroying homes, in clear violation to Stockholm agreement that was agreed more than a year ago.

The governor of Hodeidah governorate, Ali Qashr, said that “if the United Nations had not turned a blind eye, this arrogant enemy would not have continued its aggression against Yemen”.