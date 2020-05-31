International media have on Sunday revealed the real number of people detained by US authorities in various states, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The US authorities arrested about 1,400 protesters in 17 states over riots and “unauthorized protests” in several states, that began with the murder of African-American citizen George Floyd at the hands of police forces in Minneapolis, The Associated Press reported.

According to the agency, the arrests peaked on the first day, registering the detention of some 1,383 people.

The National Guard was deployed to Washington, D.C., on Sunday morning, where waves of violence erupted as protests continued over the death of George Floyd and the systemic racism of the US police force. Protesters have neared the White House itself, even causing a temporary lockdown of the presidential residence.

The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked protests in a number of American cities, some of which turned violent.

Minnesota Governor mobilized the state’s National Guard after four nights of confrontation in Minneapolis in an unprecedented move since World War II, the New York Times reported.

George Floyd was murdered by police officers during an intervention, despite not having resisted arrest. The murder sparked mass protests and popular anger across the country, protesting the inherent racism of US law enforcement.