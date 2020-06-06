More than 1,000 displaced families have been affected by the heavy rains that have hit Aden province, southern Yemen, on Thursday, the executive unit that manages the displaced people’s camps in the province reported on Friday.

“1,024 families who have been displaced [by the war] have been affected by the heavy rains in the districts of the province, as a result of the tropical weather that struck Mahra, Hadramout and Shabwah provinces, and parts of Abyan province,” the executive unit said in a report.

The report stated that the rains had caused damage to the displaced camps in several areas of the province.

“The displaced people in these camps are now in need of 108 tents, shelter materials, food baskets and health materials to compensate for the losses caused by the rains,” the unit explained in its report.