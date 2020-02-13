The death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic in China has risen to 1,310,Chinese health officials reported.

Chinese health officials said on Wednesday that 97 new deaths and 2,015 new cases had emerged in the previous 24 hours nationwide.

The cases of infection also now reached 44,653, the officials said. Authorities have locked down areas with tens of millions of inhabitants, in the epicenter of Hubei province’s capital Wuhan and several other cities and regions, in an unprecedented effort to contain the outbreak.

International efforts are also being made to contain the virus, which has spread to dozens of countries across the globe so far.