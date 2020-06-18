BY Damir Nazarov

It has become known that the Zionist entity is concerned about the possible withdrawal of American occupiers from the Egyptian region of Sinai.

It’s funny to see how the occupiers are worried about the alleged departure of American militants. What happened to the long-term PR about the IDF as the “best army in the world”?

Given the fact that the Egyptian junta is a long-time partner of the Zionists, the demonstrative disappointment of the occupiers in connection with the actions of the Pentagon looks extremely ridiculous. The dictatorship of the Egyptian generals and the zionists have much in common: A common anti-Iranian strategy, a joint blockade of the Gaza Strip, mutual assistance in the fight against the Palestinian resistance and the Islamic opposition in Egypt. This shows how far the cooperation of the “pharaohs” and Zionism has gone.

For these reasons, the junta will not allow the emergence of an anti-Zionist bridgehead in Sinai, so why is Zionism concerned about the possible departure of the Americans? Why are radical cosmopolitans afraid of anything at all when they have nuclear weapons?

By demonstrating panic, phobias, fears, and so on, Zionism demonstrates its true cowardly inner nature, as well as the fact that its personal security depends on the United States. This once again proves the main rule of the region: pro-American satellites and puppets exist thanks to the military arsenal of imperialism.

By the word arsenal, I mean a set of sadistic weapons designed primarily to destroy civilians. With “advanced military technology “and large-scale support from the West, Zionism does not shy away from hiding behind “peacekeepers and observers”. For example, UN representatives are located in the Golan and southern Lebanon, and Americans are in Sinai.

Insisting on the presence of the UN and American occupiers, the colonialists expect to, in the event of a conflict, involve the “peacekeepers”, so that they would not allow the conflict to develop into a protracted war.

Washington, of course, came up with a justification for the occupation of Sinai, telling the story of “control of the peace treaty” between Egypt and the occupiers that was signed in 1978.

However, the Egyptian army is one of the main allies of Zionism in the region, and the existence of a huge dependence of the junta on the United States makes the imperialists’ statement extremely absurd.

What kind of “confrontation” can we talk about? The Cairo junta is a puppet of the “big Satan”, the United States.

Regarding the presence of Americans in the Sinai Peninsula, we should also point to their famous “fight against terrorism”. In reality they simply ignore the local takfiri groups. This is probably due to the fact that the triple alliance: the Egyptian the junta, Zionism, and American imperialism, benefit from the presence of a small local jihadist group known as Ansar Bait al-Maqdis. The group is used as another reason for the military occupation of the Peninsula.

Ignoring the American propaganda against Sinai, we come to the conclusion that the Yankees occupied the Peninsula in order to prevent the emergence of local anti-Zionist resistance and any assistance to the blockade of Gaza from the Islamic World.

By the way, due to the fact that the Iranians successfully provide a military arsenal to the Palestinian resistance using the Sinai canal, we can conclude that the attempts of the Americans and Zionists to block the transport of weapons to Gaza have failed anyway.

Lastly, it is interesting that talk about the withdrawal of the imperialists from Sinai resumed only after the murder of the legendary General Qassem Suleimani, followed by statements by Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei about “ending the corruptive presence of the US in the West Asian region.”