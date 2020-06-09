By Damir Nazarov

Where did the al-Sabireen Movement go?

For a long time, we have not heard any news about the al-Sabireen Movement. Al-Sabireen, which means the Movement of the Patient Ones, was founded as an offshoot of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in 2014, by a group of Shia Palestinian freedom fighters inspired by the ideology of Ayatollah Sayyid Ruhollah Khomeini.

After Hamas blocked the activities of the faction in Gaza, the activists of the new resistance group disappeared from the media space. But where could the supporters of the Martyr Shaqaqi retreat to?

The first thing that comes to mind is asylum in Iran. However, as a rule, only the leaders of the organisation are granted asylum.

Hisham Salem al-Sarhi, the leader of al-Sabireen and follower of the legendary Palestinian Islamic Jihad founder Fathi Shaqaqi, openly and called for taking the example of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

But even Shaqaqi’s own writings are filled with the inspiration of the Islamic Revolution and the call to continue the work of the great Khomeini throughout the Ummah.

The leader of al-Sabireen calls for putting Shaqaqi’s ideas into practice. Being a supporter of Iran, it is logical if Hisham Salem would indeed be living in Iran.

Personally, I am much more interested in what happened to the al-Sabireen activists and representatives of the militant wing of the movement in Gaza. I consider several options.

1) Return to the al-Quds Brigade, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

The al-Sabireen movement was formed as a splinter faction of former members of the Palestinian Jihad who expressed disagreement with the official policy of the party, and founded their own organisation. It is reasonable to assume that those who wore military equipment and weapons in the ranks of the al-Quds Brigade did the same but in the ranks of al-Sabireen. Therefore, I assume that after the ban on the activities of the Hisham Salem fraction, representatives of the military wing returned to the al-Quds Brigade.

2) Work in the office of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba.

Since al-Sabireen and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, a resistance group in Iraq and part of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, have a similar ideology, it would not be difficult for them to unite for the sake of common work.

Both organisations are supporters of the Islamic Revolution, and since Harakat al-Nujaba has opened an office in Gaza, representatives of al-Sabireen can easily integrate into the local Iraqi branch.

A common ideology unites and creates a lot of opportunities for creativity and political tactics.

Today al-Sabireen is in a difficult situation, and al-Nujaba may have helped. Tomorrow the Iraqis may need help, and al-Sabireen will do everything necessary to aid them.

There is no doubt that the representatives of al-Sabireen did not simply curtail their activities, but only temporarily integrated themselves into the ranks of friends.

Therefore, we will hear more news from the followers of the cause of the Martyr Shaqaqi.