By Damir Nazarov

On may 22, the Secretary of the Islamic Republic’s expediency Council, Mohsen Rezai, posted a tweet: “During the liberation of Khorramshahr, we said that the road to Quds passes through Karbala. Today, after Karbala, it is Quds ‘ turn and we will release Him.”

The former head of the IRGC wants to say that the Islamic Republic has protected its borders from the BA’athist aggressor, then liberated the Holy city in Iraq, and now it is time to liberate the third Shrine of Islam.

Description of the way to the Holy al-Quds from the liberated South-Western Iran through the Shrine of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him).

Khorramshahr. It is known that Saddam’s aggression against the Islamic Republic was fully supported by the United States and coordinated with Zionism. The Iranians perservered, defeated the aggressor and created the Islamic Republic, whose goal is to create the ground for the arrival of Imam Mahdi(peace be upon Him). The victory of the Islamic Revolution was immediately reflected in the Palestinian resistance. Now Islamic organizations – Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad-have entered the Holy war. Thus began a new phase of the struggle for Palestine. It is no accident that the operation to liberate Khorramshahr was called “Beit al-Muqaddas”. The Islamic leadership of Iran from the first days of the victory of the Revolution, made plans for the liberation of Palestine.

Kerbela. After the fall of Saddam’s regime, Iran helped the Iraqis organize local resistance forces against the American occupiers. During a decade of fighting, the United States admitted defeat, but returned to Iraq under the pretext of fighting ISIS. The takfiri project was created by former agents of Saddam’s special services, British and US military intelligence. So the imperialists tried to create problems for Tehran, using takfirists and remnants of the BA’athist regime. However, the Iranians again defeated the aggressor and helped the Iraqi Islamic resistance forces become an organized structure. Now Iran’s Iraqi allies are in Syria, in close proximity to the Zionist colony. The IRGC passed on the revolutionary experience to the Iraqi brothers, who are still destined to prove themselves in the right hour.

Quds. After Hezbollah became not only an important player in the political arena of Lebanon, but also in the region as a whole, it became clear that a direct fight for al-Quds is a matter of time. And after the victory of Assad in the Western-imposed Syrian war, the Zionists openly admitted that Hezbollah and the IRGC have expanded the borders of influence and are preparing for a full-scale war. In Syria, the forces of the Islamic Revolution have created militias, including from Palestinians and Iraqis. Having sufficient combat experience and following the Islamic worldview, the Syrian formations are a serious threat to Zionism. After the liberation of the Golan Heights, the Holy war for the first Qibla of Islam will follow.