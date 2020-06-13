BY Damir Nazarov

Comparing International al-Quds Day with the day of Ashura, when the Battle of Karbala and the martyrdom of Imam Hussain is commemorated, the leader of the Iraqi resistance movement Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba has listed the priorities of the Islamic resistance in Iraq.

Even during the period of active fighting against the takfirists of Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi revolutionaries have kept on establishing contacts with the Palestinian resistance.

This cooperation has deepened with each passing year, and as a result, Harakat al-Nujaba has even opened a representative office in the Gaza Strip.

Continuing the tactics of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards, al-Nujaba does not sow division amongst Palestinians, instead trying to develop relations with various organisations regardless of their ideology.

Positive results of such contacts have maxe themselves felt. Thanks to these activities, al-Nujaba’s fame has even touched the occupied Al-Aqsa Mosque, which indicates that the Palestinians are aware of the activities of the Islamic resistance in Iraq.

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, before becoming a formidable regional force, went through a difficult path when they were partisans fighting the American occupation. Eventuakky becoming a single organisation with its own beliefs and goals, based on the ideas of the Islamic Revolution.

Due to the long political crisis, the Iraqi revolutionaries have become something of a “state within a state”. For example, Harakat al-Nujaba is registered among the Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces) and is not subject to the command of the “official” Iraq army, which is often seen an somewhat of a US puppet.

Based on their worldview and taking into account the fact that there are American forces in Iraq and politicians loyal to them in the government, Harakat Hezbollah refuses to create a “party representation in the official parliament”.

This is how the Islamic resistance demonstrates its dislike for the US form of government introduced after 2003.

Moreover, at the end of the summer of 2019, during a visit to Tehran, a representative of the Iraqi movement said that any Iraqi government hostile to Iran “will be overthrown”. This statement reflects the potential of al-Nujaba as a revolutionary organisation, and the level of readiness to fight the imperialists and their puppets.

In terms of the social sphere, the revolutionaries are working to unite the Iraqis and carry out ideological work, including with their neighbours. Adding to the theme of the military campaign, it is worth adding that al-Nujaba continues to deploy forces in Syria, and as mentioned above, is even present in the Gaza Strip.

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba fully fits the description of “the result of the export of the Islamic Revolution”. With the support of the IRGC, it continues its path of struggle, with the main goal being the liberation of Palestine.

The Iraqi revolutionaries say openly that “the road to al-Quds passes through Karbala”.

For its part, sensing a new threat, Zionism tries to track the maneuvers of the IRGC’s Iraqi comrades. Footage of the presence of Iraqi revolutionaries in Gaza showed that when it comes to helping the oppressed, supporters of the Islamic Revolution can overcome any blockade.

Harakat al-Nujaba’s offices in Syria and the Gaza Strip demonstrate to Zionism how the Islamic Resistance in Iraq “encircles” the Zionists.

Judging by the reaction of the colonialists, the psychological effect of al-Nujaba is making itself felt, and the radical cosmopolitans are nervous.

It is only a matter of time before the Islamic Resistance of Iraq will engage in a direct battle with the colonialists for the liberation of Palestine. Warnings of imminent confrontation with the occupiers are literally in the air.