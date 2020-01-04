The Yemeni army’s air defences have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Saudi-led aggression coalition forces off Jizan region, a military official said on Friday .

The coalition spy aircraft was downed by an appropriate weapon in al-Malahidh area off Jizan, the official added.

On Wednesday, the air defences shot down a spy plane of the aggression coalition off al-Dair area in Jizan while carrying out hostilities.

Over the past week, the Yemeni air defences were able to shoot down five Saudi spy drones over several areas of Yemen, most notably the Karyel type drone, which was downed over Hodeidah province.

On Thursday, the military media unit of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees has released new video footage and thermal scenes showing the moment of monitoring and shooting down of the Karyel type drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition on Monday, December 30.

The video footage showed the moment when a surface-to-air missile hit the drone while it was engaging in hostilities, violating the Stockholm Agreement.