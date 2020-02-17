Unknown gunmen have killed a TV and radio journalist on Sunday night, in the town of Afgoye in in the Lower Shebelle region of Somalia, police said.

The 25-year-old Abdiwali Ali Hassan was shot several times in the head and the chest while he was on his way home.

He died on his way to hospital, Afgoye’s police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing in the district, which is located 25 km outside the capital Mogadishu.

According to Anadolu New Agency, the journalist was killed by two gunmen while he was in a café in the city.

The slain journalist worked for the local Universal channel and Radio Kulmiye.

The Somali Journalists Syndicate condemned the crime and called on the authorities to conduct a quick investigation to bring the killers to justice.