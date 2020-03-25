The spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, has revealed the estimated total of human losses suffered by the US-Saudi coalition forces during the 5 years of the Saudi-led invasion.

Brigadier General Sare’e confirmed that over 10,000 Saudi soldiers and officers were killed or wounded since the beginning of the aggression.

The Armed Forces spokesman stated that the UAE forces have suffered over 1,240 killed and injured since the beginning of the aggression. The UAE itself has only admitted only 120 of them. The human losses of the mercenaries of Sudan reached more than 8,000 dead and injured, with the number of dead reaching 4,253.

Moreover, Yahya Sare’e pointed out that mercenaries from other Gulf, Arab and other nationalities were also killed, including countries that officially participated in the aggression.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the mercenaries hired by security companies of foreign nationalities, including from South America and Australia, have suffered great casualties as well.

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e stressed that local mercenary losses alone have amounted to over 120,000 dead, injured and captured, saying that during the year 2019. The first months of 2020 alone has costed the mercenaries heavy losses amounting to around 22,000 killed and wounded.

March 26 marks the fifth anniversary of the Saudi-led invasion of Yemen that started in 2015. Despite claims by Riyadh and Abu Dhabi that they would win the war in a matter of weeks, five years later the Yemeni resistance is steadily pushing the invaders back.