The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militia has once again prevented people originating from northern Yemen from entering the city of Aden.

Local sources in Aden city confirmed that Security Belt forces have been deployed on the line linking Al Burayqah and Bir Ahmed areas on Saturday, to prevent dozens of travelers from Taiz province from entering the city.

The sources said that STC militias detained 10 buses and cars.

According to the sources, they released the detained passengers after forcing them to sign a paper promising not to return to Aden again.

The STC occasionally prevents people from the northern provinces from entering the city of Aden, and launches campaigns to expel them from the south, as part of the Emirati plan to eventually secede southern Yemen from the Republic.