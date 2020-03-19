China’s health authorities announced Thursday that for the first time, no new local infections of the Covid-19 virus has been reported on Wednesday.

According to the China Health Commission, China has recorded only 34 cases, all coming from outside the country, and the figures show that the outbreak is under control in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, and surrounding Hubei Province.

According to the Commission, eight deaths – all in Hubei – were recorded, bringing the nationwide total to 3,245.

There were nearly 81,000 infections in China, but only 7,263 people of them are still reportedly still ill with Covid-19, while the rest has recovered from the epidemic that has ravaged the world and threatens humanity.

More than 219,000 people were infected with the new coronavirus in central China at the end of last year, with 8,961 deaths and 82,000 recoveries reported so far.