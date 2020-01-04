At least 19 people were killed in an overnight attack in a tribal area of central Nigeria, police said on Friday.

Unknown assailants attacked the village of Tawari community in Kogi state ,100 kilometers south of the capital Abuja before setting houses on fire.

“They burned down houses, a school, a church and the residence of a tribal leader,” local police spokesman told AFP.

“Nineteen people have been killed,” he added.

A member of the local security forces told AFP that a rival tribe launched the attack in retaliation in the context of tensions in the area, but there was no official confirmation of this claim.

A police spokesman confirmed that “an investigation has been opened to find out what happened.”