In a new scandal that reveals the total collapse of security in Aden, gunmen have looted nine ambulance vehicles provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday, officials said.

Health Ministry officials of the Saudi-led Hadi administrated had gone to Aden port to receive the vehicles, in preparation for distribution to neighboring provinces, according to the officials.

During the reception ceremony, armed men aboard military pick-ups stormed the port and took over nine ambulances

.

A Health Ministry source in Aden said there were 81 cars, only 12 of which were ambulances.

The source said that a communication process was in contact with the coalition leadership with the aim of returning the nine cars seized.

According to the Aden al-Gehad newspaper, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in the coalition-backed puppet government, Dr. Ashraq Al-Subai, said that officials in the health office were stunned by the brutal attack.

Al-Subai said the operation was “surprising and strange,” noting that the cars should have been received first and then distributed by the Health Ministry.

The city and province of Aden have seen a nest total collapse of society and security amidst occupation by Saudi-backed mercenaries and terrorist groups