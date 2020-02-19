Military media of the Yemeni army on Tuesday released new scenes and video footage showing Yemeni forces gaining victory on several fronts in Ma’rib and Jawf provinces during Operation Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous operation.

The video showed the army forces advancing towards the positions and fortifications of Saudi-led coalition troops on the fronts of Salab mountains, controlling Al-Khaniq and Salab camps, the gold mine, and the areas overlooking Mas camp.

The video also showed the process of taking control of Wadi Namla, al-Dhabea’a village, Al-Athnash, Taba Al-Nimis hill, Al-Shiki, hill, and the Fatim hill in Harib Nehim area, as well as Al-Najd area off Bahrah Mountain.

Moreover, the the video revealed the numbers coalition soldiers captured by the army and the Popular Committees, as well as the seizure of weapons stores and military vehicles.

Furthermore, the scenes also showed that the army and the popular committees managed to burn a number of the coalition military vehicles, and seize some of them.