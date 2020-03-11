The Yemeni army, backed by Popular Committees has fought fierce battles on Tuesday against Saudi-led coalition forces in Ma’rib province, during which they made important progress in several areas of Sirwah front, sources said.

The army and Popular Committees also managed to purge the Gabat al-Bara area, further tightening their control over al-Tala’ah al-Hamraa, according to the sources.

The sources explained that the control over the strategic al-Tala’ah al-Hamraa means that the Sirwah front has been de facto militarily liberated by the Yemeni army forces.

The army and Popular Committees were also able to cleanse strategic areas in Sirwah district overlooking the city of Ma’rib, the sources added.

Ma’rib city is one of the main Yemeni cities under occupation of Saudi invading forces. The Yemeni resistance however, has advanced within close proximity of the city, vowing to liberate it soon.