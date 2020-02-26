The military media of unit of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees have on Tuesday released a video footage showing the army forces launching an offensive on sites of Saudi-led coalition in Jawf province.

The video showed the army forces attacking the coalition’s sites, which led to the Yemeni forces liberating Qasha’an Mountain in Khob Washaef district.

Moreover, the video showed the progress of Yemeni army units while storming the sites of the mercenaries of aggression and chasing dozens of Saudi mercenaries as they fled.

Furthermore, the army and the Popular Committees seized medium and light weapons and ammunition that the coalition aggression used, in addition to military mechanisms.

According to the military media, the army forces were able to capture several mercenaries.