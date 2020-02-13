The military media unit of the Yemeni army has on Tuesday released video footage showing the army forces launching offensives against sites of the Saudi-led coalition in Jawf province.

The videos were made during Operation Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous, in which the Yemeni army and Popular Committees were able to liberate the whole region of Nihm in addition to some areas in Ma’rib and Jawf provinces.

This video showed the Yemeni forces liberating the strategic area of al-Aqaba in Jawf province.

The scenes showed the progress of Yemeni army units while storming the sites of the mercenaries of aggression and chasing dozens of Saudi mercenaries as they flee.

The scenes also showed the Army’s ethical treatment of war prisoners and mercenaries who surrendered and were wounded”