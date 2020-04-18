The military media unit of the Yemeni army has in Thursday released video footage showing the army and Popular Committees repelling an attack carried by Saudi-led coalition troops in Najran.

The video showed the Yemeni army forces thwarting the coalition attack on army’s locations in eastern Reshaha area.

According to the military media, Yemeni artillery forces pounded gatherings of the coalition in the same area.

The footage also showed Yemeni fighters storming coalition military sites, forcing the rest of them to flee.