Health authorities in Saudi-led coalition-backed government on Tuesday have recorded 41 new coronavirus cases, including six death cases in occupied provinces.

The Control Committee tasked with confronting the Covid-19 pandemic, said in a tweet that it had recorded six cases in Aden, seven cases in Taiz, including one death, and 14 cases in Hadhramaut, including one death. In Ma’rib, 11 infections including four deaths were reported.

The committee added that it has recorded 11 recovery cases, eight in Taiz, one in each of Abyan and Lahj provinces, and two in Hadhramaut.

According to the committee, the total number of cases of Covid-19 has risen to 885, with 214 deaths and 91 recoveries.