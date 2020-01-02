The Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and mercenaries have continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah Governorate during the past 24 hours, a military official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the Saudi-led mercenaries fired three Katyusha rockets on al-Dhabyani residential neighborhood in the July 7 district, and used heavy machine guns to attack several area in 50th Street in Hodeidah city.

Moreover, the offical pointed out that more than 14 artillery shells were fired on the al-Jah area of the Beit al-Faqih district, causing damages to civilian property.

Furthermore, he confirmed that the aggression forces targeted the village of Al-Zafaran in the area of Kilo 16 in the besieged Durayhimi District, with over 28 mortars and artillery shells.