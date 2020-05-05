Saudi military reinforcements arrived Monday evening in the province of the Socotra Island.

Ahmed Balhaf, the head of external communication for Mahrah’s sit-in protests, has confirmed that a Saudi plane carrying military reinforcements and heavy weapons arrived in Socotra .

Balhaf said the arrival of Saudi reinforcements “gives a clear picture of the meaning of the points of the recent agreement in the island’s capital, Hadebo, which Saudi Arabia sponsored between Hadi and the UAE-backed Southern transitional Council (STC).”

He deemed the terms of the agreement as a “mere circumvention to find an entrance to legalise Saudi Arabia’s occupation of the island.”

Other reports have reported that two Saudi military aircraft with heavy and various weapons arriving in Socotra, in support of Hadi’s forces which are in conflict with the STC, have arrived in the archipelago.

According to observers, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE are seeking to take control of Socotra island,

through their proxy forces.