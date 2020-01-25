The Saudi-led coalition forces have continued to step up their violations of the ceasefire in Hodeidah and Saada provinces, killing two citizens and injuring four others, while the coalition warplanes launched airstrikes on Ammran and Jawf provinces during the past 24 hours, a security official said on Saturday.

According to the official, a child was killed and a civilian injured as a result of the shelling on the 7 July residential area of the city of Hodeidah, and Saudi-led forces fired seven mortar shell at the houses and property of citizens in 50th street.

The coalition forces fired over 30 Katyusha rockets and artillery shells on al-Shajan village in the outskirts of the besieged Durayhimi district, which led to the burning of several houses of citizens, the official added.

He added that the coalition forces bombed al-Faza area with 27 artillery shells, and fired from medium machine-guns at al-Jabaliya area, causing damage to citizens’ homes and farms.

In Saada, a ctizen was killed and three others were wounded by Saudi border guard’s gunfire in the Border District of Shada.

The official explained that the coalition warplanes launched an airstrikes on al-Maton distric of Jawf , and three other airstrikes on Thebin district in Amran province.