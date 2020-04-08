Southern Yemeni journalists have revealed official documents revealing the relationship between Saudi-led coalition commander Mujahid al-Otaibi and terrorist movement al-Qaeda in Bayda province.

“An official document from the al-Humiqani family warns Saudi-led coalition against sending weapons to terrorist organizations through the Al-Rashad Party, Muslim Brotherhood and terrorist Abdul Rahman Abu al-Harith al-Humiqani, who is affiliated with ISIS,” journalist Salah Lagbar said on his Twitter account.

وثيقة رسمية

من آل حميقان تحذر التحالف من ارسال الاسلحة للتنظيمات الإرهابية عبر حزب الرشاد الاخواني والارهابي عبدالرحمن ابو الحارث الحميقاني المنتمي لتنظيم داعش..

اعتقد وضحت الامور.

السؤال؛ دعم هذه المجاميع بالسلاح هل يأتي ضمن تحضيرات الحرب على الجنوب؟#ايديكم_على_الزناد pic.twitter.com/8cbXxfjdNg — صلاح بن لغبر (@benlaghbar) April 7, 2020

“The first document: Warning the Humiganis against supporting ISIS camps by handing over support and weapons to terrorist Abdul Rahman Abu al-Harith al-Humiqani.

In the second document, it is said to have directed the coalition to transfer weapons led by the same terrorist warned by his tribe. If true, the ignorance of the coalition will lead to a major disaster,” according to the reporter.

الوثيقة الأولى: تحذير آل حميقان من دعم معسكرات داعش عبر تسليم الارهابي عبدالرحمن ابو الحارث الحميقاني الدعم والسلاح.

وفي الوثيقة الثانية: مايقال انه توجيه التحالف بنقل الأسلحة بقيادة نفس الإرهابي الذي حذرت منه قبيلته.

وثيقة ان صحت

فان جهل التحالف سيؤدي الى كارثة كبرى . pic.twitter.com/JqBiWIucQb — صلاح بن لغبر (@benlaghbar) April 7, 2020

Saudi Arabia has been accused of funding and arming al-Qaeda and linked Wahhabi terrorist groups in Yemen for years, with many reports detailing the close cooperation of the two against Yemen.