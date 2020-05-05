A senior military commander of Saudi-led coalition forces has on Monday revealed a Turkish military landing in Socotra province, southern Yemen, hours after a landing of Saudi forces on the island had taken place.

Nasser Qais, commander of the so-called “1st Marine Brigade” that defected from the Saudi-led Hadi puppet government forces to the southern Yemeni separatist side, said that Turkish warships have started appearing around Socotra island, noting that they landed “Muslim Brotherhood elements” and Turkish officers off the coast of the island and transported them on fishing boats.

This came a day after the official spokesman for the so-called Southern Transitional Council (STC), Salem al-Awlaqi, warned of a possible Turkish intervention, after monitoring movements in Ankara’s largest military base on the Somali coast near the island.

Qais’ announcement coincide with the sailing of a Saudi warship carrying hundreds of soldiers and vehicles towards the island, in a reinforcement of the Saudi forces that transported dozens of soldiers and vehicles to the island during the past hours via three military flights.

In the same context, the Saudi forces in Hadibu city, the capital of the island, began a wide recruitment process.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey both support the Islah Party, which fights against both the National Salvation Government in Sana’a and the southern Yemeni separatists.