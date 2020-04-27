Southern Yemeni sources have revealed a plan of the Islah party (Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood), allegedly aimed at expanding towards the occupied city of Aden through the Tur Al Bahah district in Lahj province.

According to the sources, the Islah party is seeking to strengthen its militias in al- A’ahkum area in Hayfan District, with the aim of reducing the influence of the 4th Brigade of the separatist Security Belt militias, which is currently stationed in the Tur Al Bahah district.

They added that the aim is to support Hamdi Shukri’s forces, which are currently in control of Ra’s al Arah and the coastal strip of Al-Sabiha, with a Saudi support to besiege the STC militias, from the north and west.

Islah, which is allied with Saudi Arabia and the puppet government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, is trying to take the Al-Anad triangle from the STC control, in order to take over Aden through military means.

Local sources in Lahj reported that the Islah party has purchased tribal loyalties in Radfan and Tur al-Bahah for their upcoming offensive.