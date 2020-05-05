Local authorities in Aden have revealed confirmed information about Aden governor Ahmed Salem in having seized 300 million riyals from the local authority’s budget for 2019, according to official sources .

The sources explained that Salemin spent the amount remaining from the local authority’s account in last year’s budget, without referring to the administrative body of the local council in the province.

They pointed out that Salemin exceeded the law of the local authority and its executive regulations, which require the approval of the administrative body of the local council.

The Hadi-appointed governor withdrew and disbursed the money without providing any information indicating where and how it was spent, according to the sources.

The sources stressed that the lack of control caused by the absence of the state has opened the door wide for Hadi officials to loot and steal public money.