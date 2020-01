The military media unit of the Yemeni army has on Sunday released video footage showing army forces launching a raid against sites of the Saudi army and its mercenaries in Najran region.

The video showed the Missile Forces of the Yemeni army launching a barrage of Katyusha rockets targeting gatherings of the Saudi-led mercenaries in al-Shurfah location.

Moreover, the video showed the army forces storming Saudi-led coalition sites in the same area.